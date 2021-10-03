Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Up 64.6% in September

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 765,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 784,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

