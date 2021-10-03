Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.53% of Hill-Rom worth $39,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 673,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.