Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in September

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

HTHIY traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,917. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

