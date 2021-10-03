HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.5 days.

HLTRF stock remained flat at $$14.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

HLTRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

