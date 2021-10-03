Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of AEM opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

