Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.