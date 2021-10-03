HollyGold Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $107,949.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

