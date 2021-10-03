Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMCBF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 price objective (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

