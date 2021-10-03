Honest Price Tops $0.0205 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Honest has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $96,194.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

