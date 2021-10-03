Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $215.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

