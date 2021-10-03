HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Achieves $706,524.32

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $706,524.32 and approximately $2.49 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

