Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.10 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $831,971.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00101902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.82 or 1.00063020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.07 or 0.07150535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.