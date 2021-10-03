Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $540,235.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $540,235.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00143744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.98 or 0.99928818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.25 or 0.07104321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

