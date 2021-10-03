HTMLCOIN Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $2,849.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

