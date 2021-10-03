HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 146.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $684.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.26 and a 200-day moving average of $573.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $736.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.86 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.91.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,410. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

