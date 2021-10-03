Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.