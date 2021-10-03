Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOILF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 17,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

