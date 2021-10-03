Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.