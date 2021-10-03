Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.80. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

