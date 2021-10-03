Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 670,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 664,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $30.68 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.