Huobi BTC Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $48,199.10 or 1.00288832 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $4.37 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.