HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $481.43 million and $193.77 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 481,478,515 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

