Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Hush has a total market capitalization of $703,920.65 and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

