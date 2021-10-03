HYCON Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $403,638.17 and approximately $36,357.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057512 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

