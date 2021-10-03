Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Tops $73,025.74 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $73,025.74 and $5,308.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

