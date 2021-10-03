HyperDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $528,436.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $528,436.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.91 or 0.44265277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00117555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,737,885 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

