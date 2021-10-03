HyperQuant 1-Day Volume Tops $1,953.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $12,699.48 and approximately $1,953.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

