Hyprr (Howdoo) Price Hits $0.0424 on Exchanges (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hyprr (Howdoo)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

