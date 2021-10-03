Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Tops $10.22 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $10.22 million and $679,773.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

