I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $13,359.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00368923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.51 or 0.00879420 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,142,932 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

