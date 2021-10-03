Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

IBDRY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 134,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,715. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

