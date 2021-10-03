ICHI Hits One Day Volume of $4.97 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00008246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.28 or 1.00058772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.62 or 0.07098908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,652,954 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.