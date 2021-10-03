IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $277,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $623.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.