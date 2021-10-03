Idle 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $319,519.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Idle has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00011098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $13.42 million and $319,519.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00103056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,964.40 or 1.00016425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.85 or 0.07049814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

