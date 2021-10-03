IG Gold (IGG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,269.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $69,269.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.53 or 0.45086990 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104540 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

