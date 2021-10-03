ILCOIN (ILC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $14,486.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

