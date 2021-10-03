Illuvium One Day Volume Reaches $42.35 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $570.63 or 0.01192020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $362.31 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.