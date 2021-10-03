ImageCoin Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $180,996.31 and $97,171.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,626,005 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

