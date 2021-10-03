Incent Price Hits $0.0573 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Incent has traded up 183.2% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

