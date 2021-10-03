Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 197.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

