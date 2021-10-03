Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.01 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

