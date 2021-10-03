Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.15 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,943 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of GM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. General Motors has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

