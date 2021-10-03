Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.16 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.83 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.