Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,570,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $814.18 and a 200-day moving average of $712.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

