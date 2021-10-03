Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IBA opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBA shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

