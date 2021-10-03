InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

IFRX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.