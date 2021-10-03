Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.