Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $439,021.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $439,021.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.06 or 0.43328845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00287385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

