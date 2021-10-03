InsaneCoin Price Up 248.2% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $313,183.87 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 248.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00367588 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006077 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00876069 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,786,680 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.