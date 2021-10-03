Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $13.47 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $13.47 million and $4,147.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,485,109 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

